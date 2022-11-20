MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. UNESCO is doing stupid things by including borscht in the list of intangible heritage that needs urgent protection, which does not honor this UN agency, Grigory Ordzhonikidze, executive secretary of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

In July, the culture of Ukrainian borscht was included in the UNESCO list of intangible heritage in need of urgent protection, as the country is in an armed conflict. Earlier, the evaluation body of the organization emphasized that borscht is prepared in other countries of Eastern Europe.

“Of course, we pay tribute to the undeniable merits and taste of borscht, which is very loved and respected in Russia. But to be honest, we are convinced that the recognition of its “Ukrainianness” by UNESCO, and even more so the insinuation about the need to protect it, is not do honor to this traditional East Slavic dish and to the very organization involved in such nonsense,” he said.

“If I’m not mistaken, in addition to Ukrainian, there are also Moscow, Belarusian and Polish (borscht – ed.). In any case, as one of our colleagues noted, while Ukrainians include borscht in the list of intangible heritage, Russians have been successfully preparing it for a long time in the form space nutrition,” he added.

According to Ordzhonikidze, the whole story related to the inclusion of borscht in the UNESCO list is “simply anecdotal.”

“In their anti-Russian frenzy, Ukrainians and the West have lost all connection with reality. They use all the programs and mechanisms of UNESCO without exception to promote the anti-Russian agenda,” he concluded.