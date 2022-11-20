MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, expressed the hope that against the background of the energy crisis and fears of local power outages in winter in Germany, it would not be necessary to bring a generator to Berlin to heat the Russian House, as was the case with Kabul and Damascus.

“If they cut off electricity in various extreme countries where it’s hard to work, for example, in Kabul or Damascus, we have generators everywhere. We are unlikely to drag generators to Berlin. I hope they don’t reach such wildness there “, – he said in a comment to RIA Novosti.

Yesterday, 07:45 It is impossible to take away Russian houses under the UN resolution on reparations, Primakov said

Earlier, Rossotrudnichestvo reported that heating points for local residents were opened in Russian houses in Europe, where you can drink tea, recharge your phone, watch movies and cartoons. As Primakov told RIA Novosti earlier, Russian Houses in Europe, where heating points for local residents are equipped, do not have an exclusive gas pipe, but Rossotrudnichestvo can afford to pay for heating and electricity.

Authorities in Germany’s Warendorf have previously told residents how best to prepare for a power outage – fill a reserve canister with gasoline, print out information from the internet, withdraw cash and take care of aquarium fish. According to recent surveys, more than 40% of German residents do not exclude that short-term power outages may occur in the country in winter.

On October 6, the EU introduced the eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which includes both new economic restrictions and expanded lists of personal sanctions. Among the economic sanctions is the introduction of a legislative framework for determining the price ceiling for sea transportation of Russian oil to third countries. It is planned that the price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5, 2023 for oil products.

October 29, 09:37 Primakov responded to criticism about the action organized in Russian houses in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West’s idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources, stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this would be contrary to its own interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in turn, indicated that Russia would not supply oil to countries that would set a price ceiling. According to him, such restrictions are interference in market instruments, and Russia is ready to work with those consumers who are ready to work on market conditions.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.