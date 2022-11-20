The CEC of Russia announced the absence of problems in the elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, November 20 – RIA Novosti. There are no problems during the voting in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, all polling stations have opened, the organization is at a high level, Yevgeny Kolyushin, a member of the Central Election Commission of Russia, who acted as an international observer, told RIA Novosti.

Early presidential elections are held in Kazakhstan on November 20. Six candidates are vying for the presidency, including the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

08:43 Polling stations open in Russia for presidential elections in Kazakhstan

“It’s going great, all polling stations have opened, people are coming, so I don’t see any problems,” Kolyushin said.

According to him, the organization of voting is at a high level.

“It is felt that this event is perceived as such by the people, and the commissions are working actively, and other organizations have also joined,” said a member of the Russian CEC.

He said that during the observation he did not find any violations. “When there are such a large number of people, there are bound to be some violations, but I, for example, did not find anything,” Kolyushin said.

