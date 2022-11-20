Russia rejects the exclusion of Foreign Minister Lavrov from the OCSE meeting | News

Report This Content

Poland’s decision to reject the participation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in the city of Lodz on December 1 and 2 is unprecedented, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced this Saturday.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw, with its actions, “placed the standards of the European Union above the commitments of the OSCE,” which is currently the most representative pan-European organization.

The foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which brings together 57 countries, whose pro tempore presidency is in the hands of Poland, will meet the first week of December in Lodz.

Lavrov and other representatives of the Russian delegation will not be allowed to attend the OSCE meeting, which will be held on December 1-2 in the Polish city of #Lodz.

This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Łukasz Jasina. pic.twitter.com/uZiFHmgXX7

– NEXTA (@nexta_tv)

November 18, 2022

Faced with the refusal to invite Foreign Minister Lavrov, Moscow will send Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, to the meeting.

This denial comes after Poland claimed that Russia had fired a missile into Polish territory, but it was immediately highlighted by Warsaw and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) that the projectile was from the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that what happened is incompatible with the condition of president of the organization, in which 57 countries participate as sovereign and independent States on equal terms.

During the year, Warsaw collapsed the foundations of the OSCE, most of the key events were canceled or carried out in a fake format. It was specified that the Warsaw initiative violates the status of the organization’s president country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



