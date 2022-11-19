MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny to reduce the level of publicity, the Financial Times wrote, citing sources.

The newspaper drew attention to the growing popularity of the military in the country, as evidenced by the results of polls.

People familiar with the situation said that Zaluzhny was asked to stop promoting his public image.

The media have repeatedly written about the disagreements between the Ukrainian leader and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In August, the Telegraph portal reported on Zelensky’s plans to remove Zaluzhny, whom he sees as a political competitor.

September 27, 18:34 Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny made an ambiguous statement about Zelensky

The publication claimed that the commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky could take his place, but soon Zelensky denied this information.

At the end of September, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, noted that the West was actively looking for a replacement for Zelensky. According to him, Zaluzhny appears among the prominent candidates for the presidency of Ukraine.