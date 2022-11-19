Turkey explains how NATO should have responded to an emergency with a missile in Poland

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. NATO should have used armed forces against Kyiv because of the incident with Ukrainian missiles in Poland, journalist Yucel Ozdemir said in a column for Evrensel.

“When it became clear that the missiles were launched from the territory of Ukraine, NATO under normal conditions should have used the fifth article of the charter against Kyiv, which attacked its member Poland. However, it is unrealistic to expect such actions by NATO,” the publicist wrote.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian army took advantage of the turmoil and staged a provocation directed against Russia by launching rockets towards Poland. He noted that the plan of the Kyiv authorities failed when US President Joe Biden was given information from a NATO aircraft, which recorded where the rockets that fell in Pszewoduv were launched from.

“In essence, Biden’s statement is based on this information. The US President, who from the very beginning did not want NATO involved in a military conflict, did not allow the provocation to escalate into a full-scale war,” the author of the article added.

At the same time, he pointed out that the actions of Kyiv weakened the positions of supporters of the military conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter came to the conclusion that Zelensky was trying to pit NATO and Russia with this incident.

The incident took place on the evening of November 15 near the Polish-Ukrainian border. As a result of the fall of the rocket, two people were killed.

Initially, the Polish side claimed that it was Russian ammunition, but later President Andrzej Duda admitted that Ukrainian weapons were involved in the incident.

According to US President Joe Biden, preliminary data do not confirm that the fallen rocket was launched by Russian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the army did not strike any targets in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-Polish border, and called all Warsaw’s statements about “Moscow’s involvement” a provocation. The experts concluded that the photographs from the scene show fragments of a Ukrainian missile for the S-300 complex.

