In France, a Ukrainian couple was accused of producing child pornography

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. In the French city of Brest, a man and a woman with Ukrainian citizenship were charged with producing child pornography, Agence France-Presse reports citing the prosecutor’s office.

It is noted that the suspects were detained and placed in custody on Thursday. The prosecutor’s office said that the victim of illegal actions was a seven-year-old child. According to preliminary information, this couple is his parents.

It is noted that the investigation began after the hospital reported about pornographic photos with a minor on the phone. At the same time, it is not specified whose gadget is in question.

According to the agency, the defendants were charged with “manufacturing for the purpose of distributing a pornographic image of a minor,” “holding an image of a minor of a pornographic nature ,” and “corrupting a minor under the age of 15.”

In addition, a woman was charged with “incestuous sexual assault on a minor” and a man with “failure to report mistreatment, deprivation, violence or abuse” against a minor under 15 years of age.