Antonov accused Ukraine of trying to provoke a conflict between Russia and NATO

WASHINGTON, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, in an interview with the American edition of Newsweek, accused Ukraine of seeking to provoke a direct military clash between Russia and NATO.
“The Ukrainian authorities are not only pleading with Washington for additional military assistance, but are also trying to provoke a direct military clash between the Russian Federation and NATO,” Newsweek quoted him as saying in English.
Ukrainian authorities still do not recognize the anti-aircraft missiles that this week fell in neighboring Poland and killed two people. In the United States, Poland and NATO, although they quickly identified the causes of the incident, they are talking about Russia’s responsibility.
Antonov, according to the publication, warned that such an approach “can only provoke the Kyiv regime, which already feels permissive.” “American officials, media and non-governmental organizations continue to voice the mantra “Russia is to blame for everything”. The American side resorts to this method in any difficult situation. Even when the US has publicly acknowledged the fact that Kyiv is responsible for the deaths of Polish citizens.”
The Ambassador in The Hague commented on the similarity of the reaction to the incident in Poland and MH17

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

