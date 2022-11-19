Bulgarian general named possible target of provocation with missiles in Poland

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. The provocation with rockets in Poland could be aimed at discrediting the idea of ​​dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Bulgarian General Todor Boyadzhiev said in an interview with Dnes.dir.bg.

“The purpose of the incident on the territory of Poland is to compromise the negotiations from the very beginning. To avoid them, the shooting continued, and someone saved millions – from the sale of gas and oil or from the sale of weapons,” the military said.

The interlocutor of the publication criticized the supply of weapons to Kyiv by Bulgaria, because, in his opinion, this is contrary to the interests of the country and does not contribute to the end of hostilities.

Boyadzhiev called on the Bulgarian authorities to act as an intermediary between Moscow and Kyiv, and not “add fuel to the fire.”

01:46

Last Tuesday evening, two rockets allegedly fell near the Polish-Ukrainian border. As a result, two people died.

Initially, Poland claimed that it was Russian-made ammunition, but on Wednesday, President Andrzej Duda admitted that Ukrainian weapons most likely appear in the incident.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Defense, the Russian army did not strike at targets near the border of Ukraine and Poland. The ministry called Warsaw’s statements about Moscow’s involvement a provocation. The experts concluded that the photographs from the scene show fragments of a Ukrainian missile for the S-300 complex.

