Media: in Peru, people died due to a collision between a plane and a fire truck

BUENOS AIRES, November 19 – RIA Novosti. A South American airline LATAM plane caught fire on the runway at the airport in Peru collided with a fire truck, killing two people, radio RPP reported.

Two firefighters have died after their car collided with a plane on the runway at Lima airport.

At the time of the accident, the plane was taking off, the passengers were evacuated in time and did not receive serious injuries.

Lima Airport said it had temporarily stopped operations due to runway obstructions.

LATAM Airlines Group is a South American airline created by the merger of the two largest airlines on the continent, the Brazilian TAM Airlines and the Chilean LAN Airlines.