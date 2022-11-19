World

Peruvian prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the incident at the capital’s airport

BUENOS AIRES, November 19 – RIA Novosti. The Peruvian prosecutor’s office opened an investigation after a LATAM plane collided with a fire engine at Lima airport, the supervisory authority reports.
On Friday, on the runway at the airport in the capital of Peru, the plane of the South American airline LATAM collided with a fire truck and caught fire. Passengers were evacuated in time and did not suffer serious injuries. Two firefighters in the car were killed.
“The prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation to identify the causes of what happened on the airport runway,” the statement said. After information about two dead and one wounded, the prosecutor’s office is investigating a case of possible murder and bodily injury.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

