MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Americans may not approve of the direct involvement of the US military in the conflict in Ukraine, wrote Tara Sonenshine in an article for the Hill newspaper.

“As we have seen in Afghanistan and Iraq, Americans have consistently become frustrated with direct military intervention in foreign conflicts. Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed concern about becoming involved in regional crises,” the columnist said.

In her opinion, “exhausted” by the recent midterm elections, US residents would not support the expansion of the theater of operations in Europe, and for the legislators themselves, due to the precarious balance of power in Congress and the upcoming holidays, it would be difficult to come to a centralized decision on this matter.

According to the author, among the Americans who support Ukraine, there are hardly those who would be ready to agree to send troops to participate in the conflict – they would prefer the supply of weapons to this.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.