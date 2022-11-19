World

In the US, they talked about Zelensky’s public quarrel with the West

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Disagreements over the assessment of the missile incident in Poland have led to a rift between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the West, columnist Carly Olson wrote in a New York Times article.

“This is a rare example of public controversy between Ukraine and its allies, including Washington,” the publication says.

The author of the material recalled that Zelensky continues to insist that Kyiv was not involved in what happened, which is at odds with the statements of the United States and NATO that the ammunition belongs to the Ukrainian air defense system.
The President of Ukraine on Wednesday said that he had no doubts that his country was not involved in the incident, but the next day he noted that he was not one hundred percent sure of this.
November 17, 15:13

The Kremlin commented on the pick between Biden and Zelensky

On the evening of November 15, two rockets allegedly fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine. Two people died.
Initially, Warsaw claimed that it was Russian-made ammunition, but soon Polish President Andrzej Duda admitted that Ukrainian weapons were most likely involved in the incident.
The Ministry of Defense stressed that the Russian army did not strike at targets in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-Polish border. The department called the statements of the Polish side about the involvement of Moscow a provocation. According to experts, the photographs from the scene in Pszewoduv show fragments of a Ukrainian missile for the S-300 complex.
01:46

Turkey explains how NATO should have responded to an emergency with a missile in Poland

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

