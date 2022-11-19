The United States commented on the position of the country on the lack of jurisdiction of the Saudi prince

WASHINGTON, November 19 – RIA Novosti. US administration officials have made it clear that the officially formulated position on the lack of jurisdiction of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not an attempt to improve relations between the two countries.

The American Department of Justice on the eve submitted to the court the opinion that bin Salman, by virtue of his position as head of government, has immunity in the United States from charges in the murder of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

October 25, 21:49 Saudi authorities say they will become wiser in relations with the United States

“Prime Minister bin Salman is immune from suits in American courts while he holds the office of prime minister, leads the government … The United States consistently applies this principle to heads of state, government, foreign ministers, under different administrations, while they are in office It’s an unbreakable practice,” State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“This definition is not related to the essence of the matter … or the state of relations between our two countries,” he added.

A similar statement was made earlier by White House spokesman John Kirby.

The United States is reviewing relations with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom ignored American calls for increased oil production and initiated cuts in OPEC production quotas.

Khashoggi, who lived in the United States and worked for the Washington Post, was killed in 2018 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul. The US authorities imposed sanctions against the environment of the crown prince after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. According to US intelligence agencies, bin Salman knew about the murder, and the order could come from him. Saudi Arabia denies this.