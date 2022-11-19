Czech general accuses Zelensky of spreading misinformation

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky should not have made statements about the state of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky should not have made statements about the state of emergency in Poland based on unreliable data, General Jiří Šedivy, former Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, said in an interview with iROZHLAS.

“It is necessary that Ukrainians do not distribute information that has not yet been verified. I mean what President Volodymyr Zelensky said,” Shedivy said.

In his opinion, the head of state “led the discussion in the wrong direction.”

The interlocutor of the publication added that when investigating the incident, one should not draw hasty conclusions, on the contrary, one should act “very carefully.” So, he recalled, shortly after the incident, Warsaw began to more carefully choose statements addressed to Moscow on this issue.

03:53 In the US, they talked about Zelensky’s public quarrel with the West

On the evening of November 15, a rocket fell on the border with Ukraine in Poland, killing two people.

Warsaw initially blamed Moscow for the incident, but President Andrzej Duda later admitted that Ukrainian weapons were involved in the incident.

According to US President Joe Biden, preliminary data do not confirm that the fallen rocket was launched by Russian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the army did not strike any targets in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-Polish border, and called all Warsaw’s statements about “Moscow’s involvement” a provocation. The experts concluded that the photographs from the scene show fragments of a Ukrainian missile for the S-300 complex.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>