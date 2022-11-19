World

Harris urged Xi Jinping to communicate between the US and China, media write

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. US Vice President Kamala Harris had a brief meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and called for open communication between Washington and Beijing, Agence France-Presse reported citing a US official.
It is noted that the meeting took place in Bangkok, where the APEC summit is being held.
Harris reaffirmed Biden’s message that “we must maintain open channels of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” the agency reports.
Pentagon: US wants to compete with China without conflict

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

