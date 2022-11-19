The Foreign Ministry commented on the ideas of US experts on the “return” of Wrangel Island

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. The ideas expressed by experts in the United States about the “return” of Wrangel Island to the Americans are extremist, its belonging to Russia is undeniable, Nikolai Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Arctic Council, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, one of the Wall Street Journal columnists, Thomas Dance, wrote that the United States should regain Wrangel Island. In his opinion, the island belonged to the States, but in 1924 the USSR seized this land after Moscow sent the Red October gunboat there.

November 5, 19:36 The State Duma urged the United States to return Alaska to Russia

“In the context of an unprecedented aggravation of confrontation in Russian-American relations due to Washington, it is not surprising that various kinds of extremist initiatives have appeared. Attempts to present territorial claims to Russia, arbitrarily interpreting facts and rewriting history, are obviously counterproductive and fraught with consequences,” Korchunov said.

He pointed out that the author of the article, Thomas Dance, is a former member of the US Arctic Research Commission, from where he was expelled for unsuitability. Russia’s ownership of Wrangel Island by the White House is not disputed, the diplomat added.

“Our country has full sovereignty over this northern territory and coastal waters. Proposals to “reveal” this objective reality, which certain marginal individuals demand , are provocative and are made solely for the purpose of their own PR or outrageous. <...> We do not think that the authorities in Washington will take the risk of raising the territorial issue in relation to the Russian-American border on any serious level. The response from our side will be immediate,” the source said.

Wrangel Island is named after the 19th century Russian navigator and statesman Ferdinand Petrovich Wrangel. In 1924, the Soviet gunboat “Red October” arrived there, which raised a red flag over the island. In 1926, the first Soviet settlement was founded on the island, and sovereignty over this territory was secured by a resolution of the USSR government.

Now Wrangel Island is part of the reserve of the same name, it is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.