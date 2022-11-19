World

In the United States told how the conflict in Ukraine split the West

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Western countries disagreed on how to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, wrote NBC columnist Patrick Smith.

“This week there seems to be a split among Ukraine’s allies over whether the Kyiv authorities should sit down at the negotiating table with Russia,” he said.

The author of the article expressed the opinion that the American representatives of the establishment insist on a diplomatic solution to the situation, while some high-ranking officials in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe reject this idea.
In his opinion, the disunity of Washington and some of its allies on the issue of ending the conflict in Ukraine can be traced through the disagreement of certain European politicians with the statement by US General Mark Milley about a potential dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.
On Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby said the United States is not pushing Zelensky to negotiate with Russia.
After Western media reports about Kyiv’s prompting for a dialogue with Moscow, the President of Ukraine spoke about the possibility of negotiations with Russia, but subject to the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and compensation for losses. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities legislated the impossibility of holding negotiations, and Zelensky has repeatedly stated that he will not conduct them.
In Moscow, they replied that Russia remains open to negotiations and does not put forward any preconditions for this.
