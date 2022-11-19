World

It is impossible to take away Russian houses under the UN resolution on reparations, Primakov said

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, told RIA Novosti that he sees no threat of confiscation of Russian houses in Europe after the adoption of a UN resolution on compensation for damage to Ukraine.
Earlier, the UN General Assembly by a majority of votes adopted a draft resolution on compensation for damage to Kyiv suffered “as a result of the internationally illegal actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine or against it.” The Kremlin said it was not a legally binding document.
“Russian houses almost everywhere have diplomatic immunity, they are formally part of the embassies. If they (the European authorities) take away embassy property, then this will already be a conflict of a different level. I don’t see it being like that,” Primakov told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, Rossotrudnichestvo reported that heating points for local residents were opened in Russian houses in Europe, where you can drink tea, recharge your phone, watch movies and cartoons.
Primakov commented on attempts to take away the Russian House in Berlin

Translation by RJ983

Translation by RJ983

