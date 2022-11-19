World

UN requests international consensus to finalize climate pact | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN) António Guterres, urged this Thursday a consensus among nations to materialize an ambitious and credible Climate Solidarity Pact.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN welcomes extension of agreement on Ukrainian grains

Less than 24 hours before the closing of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), Guterres stressed that “we are at the crucial moment of the negotiations.”

Given the discrepancies between North and South and between developed and emerging economies, he called for offering the climate actions that people and the planet need.

I have returned to #COP27 to appeal to all negotiating to deliver the ambitious & meaningful #ClimateAction we so desperately need.

This is no time for finger pointing.
The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction.

but #COP27 can make a difference here & now. pic.twitter.com/RPKfiGdACl

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)
November 17, 2022

In his speech, the UN leader warned of the negative impact that the growing and high global emissions cause in economies and societies.

In this sense, he demanded financial aid for vulnerable and developing countries, for the damages caused by climate change.

“We cannot continue to deny justice to those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis and are the most harmed,” he said.

Guterres proposed granting 100,000 million dollars to these nations, to boost their progress and mobilize technical support towards clean energy and greater resilience.

“The world burns and drowns before our eyes. I urge all parties to show that they see and understand this. Now is the time for solidarity, ”he stressed.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

It is impossible to take away Russian houses under the UN resolution on reparations, Primakov said

19 mins ago

Cuban President to open monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow, source says

42 mins ago

APEC presidential summit kicks off in Thailand | News

2 hours ago

Japan alleges North Korean missile crash within its borders | News

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.