UN requests international consensus to finalize climate pact | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN) António Guterres, urged this Thursday a consensus among nations to materialize an ambitious and credible Climate Solidarity Pact.

Less than 24 hours before the closing of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), Guterres stressed that “we are at the crucial moment of the negotiations.”

Given the discrepancies between North and South and between developed and emerging economies, he called for offering the climate actions that people and the planet need.

I have returned to #COP27 to appeal to all negotiating to deliver the ambitious & meaningful #ClimateAction we so desperately need.

This is no time for finger pointing.

The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction.

but #COP27 can make a difference here & now. pic.twitter.com/RPKfiGdACl

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

November 17, 2022

In his speech, the UN leader warned of the negative impact that the growing and high global emissions cause in economies and societies.

In this sense, he demanded financial aid for vulnerable and developing countries, for the damages caused by climate change.

“We cannot continue to deny justice to those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis and are the most harmed,” he said.

Guterres proposed granting 100,000 million dollars to these nations, to boost their progress and mobilize technical support towards clean energy and greater resilience.

“The world burns and drowns before our eyes. I urge all parties to show that they see and understand this. Now is the time for solidarity, ”he stressed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



