Cuban President to open monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow, source says

MEXICO CITY, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, as part of his visit to Russia, will take part in the opening of a monument to Fidel Castro, it is scheduled for November 22, an interlocutor in the Cuban Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.

The President of the Caribbean Republic from November 16 to 27 is on a big tour, which began in Algeria and includes visits to Turkey, Russia and China.

The official schedule of Diaz-Canel’s trip was not published, but the RIA Novosti interlocutor in the Cuban Foreign Ministry confirmed the participation of the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in the opening of a monument to Fidel Castro in the Sokol district of Moscow, which is scheduled for November 22.

According to unconfirmed information, after Algiers, where the Cuban delegation was on Friday, it will make a short visit to Turkey, and by Saturday night will arrive in Moscow.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov previously told reporters that Putin is scheduled to hold talks with the Cuban leader next week.

Before the start of the tour, Diaz-Canel said that it was organized on the basis of invitations from the leaders of the host states. The key topics for negotiations, according to the politician, will be “fundamentally related to the energy sector.”

Accompanying the President of Cuba on the trip are Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Minister of Health José Angel Portal Miranda and Minister of Energy and Mining Vicente de la O Levy. .