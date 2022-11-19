APEC presidential summit kicks off in Thailand | News

Report This Content

The leaders’ summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum kicked off this Friday in Thailand focused on promoting sustainable development and facilitating trade and investment in the region.

Presidents arrive in Thailand for APEC summit

The APEC summit is attended by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and his French counterparts, Emmanuel Macron, and Chile, Gabriel Boric, as well as the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, as well as those of Canada and Australia, among others.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-ocha, called on the presidents and leaders present to face the economic effects of the pandemic and other global issues, such as the climate crisis that affects the livelihoods of the entire world. world.

The Thai leader called on his counterparts for greater cooperation to prevent the climate crisis and a transition to a new way of life.

During his speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for building an Asia-Pacific region of peace and stability, stressing the importance of mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation.

Xi Jinping considered that the role of the Asia-Pacific region is more important than ever, stating that in recent years it was the main engine of global growth.

The APEC summit in the capital of Thailand is the first to be held in person since 2018, since in 2019 it was suspended due to protests in Chile and the last two years due to the pandemic.

The meeting began with the absence of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as their counterparts from Peru, Pedro Castillo, and from Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Bangkok starts today!

18-19 Nov, APEC Economic Leaders will share their vision that will shift each economy towards the same direction.

Follow us for the outcomes of the AELM!#APEC2022THAILAND pic.twitter.com/2mftatyE6U

— APEC 2022 Thailand (@APEC2022TH)

November 18, 2022

APEC member economies are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan , Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

APEC is an economic forum established in 1989. Its 21 Pacific Rim member economies account for about half of world trade and more than 60 percent of the world‘s total gross domestic product.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



