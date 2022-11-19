Japan alleges North Korean missile crash within its borders | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Japan accused North Korea on Friday of launching a long-range ballistic missile into its Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which hit near the island of Hokkaido.

CMIO.org in sequence:

6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes northeast Japan

The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, announced that he convened a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), after learning about the fall of the missile some 210 kilometers west of the island of Oshima, in the surroundings of Hokkaido, on the 11:20 a.m. (local time).

It is “intolerable that North Korea is repeating these provocative acts with a frequency never seen before,” Kishida told the media from Thailand where he is participating in the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) Forum meeting.

��#North Korea has launched what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in an easterly direction, according to Seoul and Tokyo, who say the missile is landing in the water roughly as I write this about 210km west of Oshima Island, near hokkaido pic.twitter.com/dbHiotPlxD

– Andrés Sánchez Braun (@AndresSBraun)

November 18, 2022

For its part, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) indicated in a statement that a launch had been detected, “supposedly a long-range ballistic missile (ICBM), fired into the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan) from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang, around 10:15 am (local time) on November 18.”

According to the data offered by Tokyo and Seoul, the missile flew about 1,000 kilometers away, with a maximum apogee between 6,000 and 6,100 kilometers, and a speed of Mach 22.

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed the Army in Seoul, second in 48 hours

Japan accuses that the missile fell in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) pic.twitter.com/vPPMXhkKTl

— SalvadorSchwartzmann (@S_Schwartzmann)

November 18, 2022

So far this November, North Korea has carried out dozens of ballistic tests towards the Sea of ​​Japan in response to joint military maneuvers by the United States and neighboring South Korea, who allege “deterrent” exercises.

Security sources from these countries also show concern about the alleged nuclear test that Pyongyang would carry out soon, the first since 2017.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report