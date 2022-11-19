Pakistan records 20 deaths in road accident | News

Report This Content

At least 20 people died, mostly children, during a road accident that occurred Thursday near the town of Khairpur, in southern Pakistan, local media reported.

According to the information, the bus in which they were traveling fell into a deep and flooded ditch with an additional balance of 14 injured passengers.

“Among the deceased are 11 minors (other sources specify 12), between two and eight years old, who were probably traveling sitting on their parents’ laps,” local police official Khadim Hussain told reporters.

The incident took place on Thursday when the passenger van carrying devotees, including women and children, heading towards Sehwan Sharif from Khairpur in the province fell in a cut made for flood water at Indus Highway near Khairpur.

— Chinar (@Chinar07229978)

November 18, 2022

The transport “fell into a water-filled ditch on a road swept away by floods this summer” in Sindh province, Hussain said.

It is sorry to say that last night met accident badly with *Phulpoto* brothers�� so to day is not black only for khairpur but it is a whole day black for *Phulpoto* *cast

— Abid Ali Phulpoto (@AbidAliPhulpot2)

November 18, 2022

The tragedy occurred on Thursday night, so presumably “the driver failed to see the detour sign on the road and the vehicle fell into the canal,” added the police officer.

Pakistan ranks third among the countries with the most road accidents in the world due to reckless drivers and poor road conditions that worsen in the monsoon season.





