FAO highlights Russian initiative to donate food | News

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) highlighted Russian declarations to donate half a million tons of cereals to the poorest countries in Africa and Asia, according to media outlets.

According to the information, the FAO makes effective the announcement of the Minister of Agriculture of Russia, Dmitri Patrushev last October, about the intentions of contributing 500,000 tons of cereals during the next four months.

“It is a punctual injection that will allow, if it reaches consumers, to stop the outbreaks of hunger in the affected countries, first of all the Horn of Africa, Afghanistan, Yemen, several African states south of the Sahara,” he told the local press. the director of the FAO office in Moscow, Oleg Kobiakov.

JUST IN:

Moscow's proposal for free grain exports of 500,000 tons was heard, including at the @Aaccording to Oleg Kobyakov, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) branch for communication with Russia.



November 17, 2022

Kobiakov assures that the unlocking of Russian cereals will be of great help to humanitarian organizations that provide emergency food aid to nations affected by droughts, consequences of the pandemic, conflicts and other disabling factors.

From Russia they accuse the European Union of blocking the transfer of cereals and fertilizers to other countries in the world, despite the express needs of nations and institutions.

25% of people engaged in or involved in agricultural activities in Ukraine have stopped their activities or reduced their production due to the war with Russia, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported Thursday.



November 17, 2022

Europe maintains the struggle with Russia over the war in Ukraine, although the Russians recently received certain guarantees from the UN about the lifting of obstacles to the exports of their products in exchange for the reactivation of the transfer of Ukrainian grains, which had stopped due to problems of security.

“We have guarantees from the UN that the work to guarantee exports of food, cereals and fertilizers will be finished,” said the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov in his daily address.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



