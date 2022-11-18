Largest US military base in Syria attacked with missiles | News

Report This Content

The Central Command of the United States Armed Forces (Centcom) confirmed this Friday that a military base in this country, illegally installed in the sovereign territory of Syria, was attacked with rockets.

In a statement, the entity specified that the Green Village base, near the Al-Omar oil field, Deir Ezzor province (east), was bombarded this Thursday at around 9:32 p.m. local time.

The text adds that “the missile attack did not cause human or material losses”, although it endangered its forces in the region.

In the aforementioned enclave, considered the largest by the US in Syria, US troops and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), sponsored by the White House and opposed to the government of President Bashar al Assad, are deployed.

Media outlets report that attacks against US military bases in Syria have increased in recent months along with popular rejection of the US occupation of these territories.

Last September another missile attack occurred, then against the military base located in the town of Remelan, northeast of Hasakeh province (northeast).

Since 2014, Washington has maintained fifteen illegal military enclaves on Syrian territory, mostly in oil and gas fields, resources that it loots from the people of that country.

Although the White House claimed that it created these enclaves to stop the self-styled Islamic State (Daesh), in reality US troops use them to train terrorist armed groups and generate destabilization.

Damascus has repeatedly denounced this occupation and the looting of Syrian oil and gas, in addition to accusing the US of encouraging the terrorist activity of the FDS and other illegal armed groups.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



