COP27 ends and still does not reach consensus for key agreements | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The climate agency of the United Nations Organization (UN) published on Thursday a first draft of 20 pages of an expected final agreement of the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), on the eve of which it must remain approved, although there is still no consensus on it.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN requests international consensus to finalize climate pact

Environmental activists gathered in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, reacted with deep concern to the content of the document, which will be different from the final political agreement.

For their part, government ministers and negotiators from nearly 200 countries are striving to build consensus on a range of issues critical to addressing the climate emergency.

It is imperative that #COP27 adopt substantive decision on financing for losses and damages.

Developed countries must show political will and not delay the establishment of a fund for loss and damage at this UN Conference on #Climate change. pic.twitter.com/SM8dsxznI9

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

November 17, 2022

The so-called “non-paper” repeats many of the goals of last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact, including seeking efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and a call to continue efforts to “gradually reduce “reliance on coal power.

However, it does not push for a gradual reduction of all fossil fuels, as India and the European Union had requested.

In response, low-income countries like Cuba, through their foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, have claimed that it is “imperative that COP27 adopt a substantive decision on financing for losses and damages.”

#COP27 | Solutions Day

Solutions Day, the final thematic day at COP27, provided a platform for the multi-disciplinary participation of partners and relevant stakeholders to demonstrate the link between innovative solutions and efforts to enhance climate action. pic.twitter.com/nKIZlpumlk

— COP27 (@COP27P)

November 17, 2022

The Cuban Foreign Minister pointed out that “developed countries must demonstrate political will and not delay the establishment of a fund for losses and damages at this UN Conference.”

Greenpeace’s executive director for Southeast Asia, Yeb Saño, spoke about it: “We came to Sharm el-Sheikh to demand real action to meet and exceed climate finance and adaptation commitments, a phase-out of all fuels fossil fuels and for rich countries to pay for the loss and damage caused to the most vulnerable communities within developing countries by agreeing to a Loss and Damage Financing Fund.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report