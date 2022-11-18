6.8 magnitude earthquake registered in Indonesia | News

Report This Content

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded this Friday an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale, which shook the province of Bengkulu, in western Indonesia.

In a report released through the social network Twitter, the entity specified that the earthquake occurred 212 kilometers southwest of Bengkulu at 1:37 p.m. local time.

“The epicenter, with a depth of ten kilometers, was initially determined at 4.9559 degrees south latitude and 100.7384 degrees east longitude,” the USGS said.

Until now, the existence of victims or material damage due to the telluric movement is unknown.

Likewise, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that no potential for a tsunami has been detected so far.

Previously, the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (Iotwms) had issued information stating that the earthquake could generate a tsunami, “based on historical data and tsunami modeling.” Due to this possibility, he made it clear that he “will monitor the situation.”

“The BMKG advises the public to remain calm, but be careful with aftershocks that may occur,” the aforementioned Indonesian agency reiterated.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



