World

6.8 magnitude earthquake registered in Indonesia | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded this Friday an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale, which shook the province of Bengkulu, in western Indonesia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes northeast Japan

In a report released through the social network Twitter, the entity specified that the earthquake occurred 212 kilometers southwest of Bengkulu at 1:37 p.m. local time.

“The epicenter, with a depth of ten kilometers, was initially determined at 4.9559 degrees south latitude and 100.7384 degrees east longitude,” the USGS said.

Until now, the existence of victims or material damage due to the telluric movement is unknown.

Likewise, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that no potential for a tsunami has been detected so far.

Previously, the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (Iotwms) had issued information stating that the earthquake could generate a tsunami, “based on historical data and tsunami modeling.” Due to this possibility, he made it clear that he “will monitor the situation.”

“The BMKG advises the public to remain calm, but be careful with aftershocks that may occur,” the aforementioned Indonesian agency reiterated.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US accuses Zelensky of trying to unleash World War III

12 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

12 hours ago

Pentagon: US wants to compete with China without conflict

12 hours ago

Turkey reveals how the US failed at the G20 summit

13 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.