MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine tried to deceive the Third Ukraine tried to deceive the Third World War, writes columnist Andrew Korybko in an article published on the website of the American Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

Zelensky, commenting on the earlier incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border, said that we are talking about Russian missiles. He accused Moscow of attacking Poland and called the incident an escalation. He later stressed that he had no doubt that Kyiv was not involved in the incident in Poland. However, in response, Joe Biden noted that these words cannot serve as evidence of Ukraine’s non-involvement in the state of emergency . Later, Zelensky said that Kyiv did not have exact data, whose rocket fell in eastern Poland. At the same time, he admitted that at the time of the incident, Ukrainian air defense was operating due to Russian shelling.

Zelensky, the publication notes, lied to the whole world , calling the bombing of Poland by the Armed Forces of Ukraine “a Russian missile attack on collective security” and telling NATO that “we need to act.”

“The very fact that Kyiv’s top officials literally conspired to launch this apocalyptic scenario suggests that their side is not so confident in their abilities,” the observer writes.

The Ukrainian authorities, Koribko summarizes, fear that after earlier reports that the US State Department is secretly preparing the ground for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Kyiv will be subjected to “unbearable pressure” to reach a compromise with Moscow.

Yesterday, 06:03 In the United States, Zelensky was called a “dirty actor” after accusations against Russia

On Tuesday evening, the Polish media reported the fall of two rockets in the Lubelskie Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people died. At the same time, immediately after the incident, the Polish Foreign Ministry stated that Russian-made missiles had fallen.

According to US President Joe Biden following an emergency meeting of G7 leaders, preliminary data do not confirm that Russian troops launched the missiles. The Pentagon said that they intend to operate not with speculation, but with facts, for which there are enough opportunities to clarify. On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda also acknowledged that it was highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.