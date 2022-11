US accuses Zelensky of trying to unleash World War III

Zelensky, commenting on the earlier incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border, said that we are talking about Russian missiles. He accused Moscow of attacking Poland and called the incident an escalation. He later stressed that he had no doubt that Kyiv was not involved in the incident in Poland. However, in response, Joe Biden noted that these words cannot serve as evidence of Ukraine’s non-involvement in the state of emergency . Later, Zelensky said that Kyiv did not have exact data, whose rocket fell in eastern Poland. At the same time, he admitted that at the time of the incident, Ukrainian air defense was operating due to Russian shelling.