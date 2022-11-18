Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) is an interstate forum aimed at ensuring the well-being of the inhabitants of the region by promoting balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and secure growth and accelerating regional economic integration.

2.9 billion people live in the APEC member countries. APEC members account for 62% of world GDP and 48% of international trade turnover.

APEC economies are expected to grow by 2.5% in 2022 and 2.6% in 2023, according to forecasts.

APEC was formed in November 1989 at the first conference of ministers of foreign affairs and economy of 12 countries of the Asia-Pacific region (APR) in Canberra (Australia) at the initiative of Australia.

The creation of APEC was preceded by the formation in the Asia-Pacific region in the 1960s-1980s of more local economic unions – the Pacific Economic Council, the Conference on Pacific Economic Cooperation, the South Pacific Forum, etc.

APEC does not have a charter, therefore it is not legally an organization and acts as an international forum, a consultative body for discussing economic issues.

APEC members are 21 countries and territories: Australia, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China), Indonesia, Canada, China, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Russia, Singapore , USA, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Chile, Japan.

Taking into account the specifics due to the participation of Taiwan and Hong Kong in APEC, state symbols cannot be used on the Forum site, and its members are usually called “economy”.

In 1998, simultaneously with the entry into APEC of Russia, Vietnam and Peru, it was decided to introduce a moratorium on further expansion of the forum’s membership. Guatemala, India, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Macao, Mongolia, Pakistan, Panama, Sri Lanka and Ecuador are showing interest in joining the APEC forum.

Observer status is held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and the Pacific Islands Forum.

The original APEC Bogor program goals (proclaimed in 1994 at the summit in Bogor, Indonesia) are to build “free and open trade and investment activity” in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) by 2020, while understanding the priority of the multilateral trading system embodied in the WTO. The mechanism for moving in this direction is the implementation by the participants of voluntary steps in line with the decisions of a recommendatory nature adopted by them on the basis of consensus. Such a procedure for the work of the Forum makes it possible to take into account the specifics of each economy, and de facto contributes to the establishment of the principle of equal multilateralism in international affairs.

The successive chairmanship of the forum in 2013-2019 by a number of emerging economies (Indonesia, China, Philippines, Peru, Viet Nam, Papua New Guinea, Chile) placed at the forefront of its agenda the issue of integrated promotion of inclusive growth as an optimal response to the main modern threats the long-term economic well-being of the Asia-Pacific region, which include increased protectionism, increased inequality between different economies and social groups, and a worsening demographic situation due to the aging of the population.

In this context, the importance of continuing steps to liberalize and harmonize national regimes for regulating trade and investment, primarily in relation to the service sector, was emphasized, within the framework of which work was launched on the concept of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area (AFTA). At the same time, emphasis was placed on the development of the digital economy, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and restructuring of economic activity aimed at increasing productivity.

Due to the expiration of the formal deadline for the implementation of the Bogor goals (recognized as generally achieved), at the APEC summit held online on November 20, 2020, the “Putrajaya APEC Development Guidelines until 2040” were approved, providing for the formation by 2040 of “an open, dynamic, viable and peaceful Asia-Pacific community”.

This task is supposed to be solved on the basis of the fundamental principles of voluntariness and consensus for APEC when making decisions of a recommendatory nature , with an emphasis on the following areas of work:

– creation of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment based on the rules agreed within the WTO, ensuring the functioning of the multilateral trading system; strengthening regional connectivity;

– promotion of innovations; improving digital infrastructure; increasing the pace of digital transformation; bridging the digital divide to boost productivity and growth momentum and the successful participation of citizens and businesses in an interconnected global economy;

– ensuring high-quality economic growth that contributes to an increase in overall well-being, including representatives of micro, small and medium-sized businesses, women and other groups of the population with untapped economic potential; inclusive human resource development; search for a response to a set of environmental challenges, including climate change.

The governing bodies of the forum are the annual informal summits of heads of state and government and the joint meetings of the ministers of foreign affairs and ministers of trade timed to coincide with them. Profile ministerial meetings are held on a regular basis.

Within the framework of the forum, there are more than 30 industry dialogue structures of an expert level (on trade and investment, standards and compliance, small and medium-sized businesses, transport, energy, human resources, healthcare, etc.), dealing with the study of topical issues of socio-economic development of the region.

Administrative and technical functions are entrusted to the secretariat, located in Singapore. It is headed by a contract executive selected on the basis of an open competition (since 2019 – Malaysian Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria).

There is a Business Advisory Council under APEC, designed to promote business approaches to issues of trade and investment cooperation in the region on this platform (it consists of three representatives of each economy, appointed by the heads of state and government).

The forum does not have an alphabetical or other formal order of chairmanship lasting one calendar year (applicants put forward their candidacies on their own initiative). These functions involve holding on its territory about a hundred events of various levels, including a meeting of leaders, and provide certain prerogatives in setting the priorities of the agenda, provided that proper continuity in the work of the forum is ensured.

Peru, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand chair the forum from 2016 to 2022, as decided by the APEC leaders at the Indonesian summit in 2013.

In 2012, Russia chaired the APEC summit for the first time. The forum was held on Russky Island in Vladivostok on the territory of the Far Eastern Federal University. Russia has announced the following areas as the priorities of its presidency: the development of transport and logistics, food security, trade liberalization and regional economic integration, and cooperation in innovation.

In 2018, the APEC summit was held in the capital of Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby on November 17-18. For the first time since 1993, the summit ended without a joint declaration of leaders. The meeting took place against the backdrop of a trade war between China and the United States, the world ‘s largest economies, and a number of Western media reported friction with the Chinese delegation in the preparation of the final document.

In 2019, the APEC summit was supposed to be held in Chile, but the country’s authorities were forced to cancel the summit in connection with the mass protests that took place in the country and often ended in riots and clashes with the police. A state of emergency was introduced in the country, a curfew was in effect for several nights in a row.

In 2020, APEC was chaired by Malaysia. On November 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit was held via videoconference chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The central topic of the meeting is ways to overcome the socio-economic consequences of the novel coronavirus infection pandemic. In addition, the prospects for cooperation within the framework of APEC were discussed, including the issues of ensuring free trade and increasing the volume of investments.

During the meeting, the Kuala Lumpur Declaration of 2020 and the leaders’ statement on the Putrajaya APEC Development Guidelines until 2040 were adopted.

In 2021, New Zealand will chair APEC.

On July 16, 2021, an informal meeting of APEC Economic Leaders chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was held via videoconference.

The central theme of the summit was the challenges facing the countries of the Asia-Pacific region in overcoming global problems in the areas of health and the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The next meeting of APEC Economic Leaders was held on November 12, 2021 via videoconference.

The agenda of the summit, which was held under the chairmanship of New Zealand, includes the post-pandemic recovery of the economies of the countries of the region, as well as the key areas of APEC work for the period up to 2040.

APEC leaders supported efforts to create a free trade area in the region, agreed to actively promote the coordination of countries in the region to restore cross-border travel, and also announced their intention to increase countries’ access to digital technologies.

As a result of the summit, the Statement of the leaders of the economies participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum 2021 and the Aotearoan Action Plan were adopted.

The next APEC Leaders’ Summit will be held on November 18-19, 2022 under the chairmanship of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ochi.