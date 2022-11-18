World
Pentagon: US wants to compete with China without conflict
WASHINGTON, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The US believes it can compete with China while avoiding unnecessary conflict, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Thursday.
“Honestly, we are not looking for a conflict with China. We can compete, but at the same time we see it as a growing challenge,” Singh said during a regular briefing.
She added that the United States has no interest in a conflict with Beijing, and therefore insists on the importance of keeping channels of communication open, maintaining a regular dialogue.
