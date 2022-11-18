Pentagon: US wants to compete with China without conflict

WASHINGTON, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The US believes it can compete with China while avoiding unnecessary conflict, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Thursday.

“Honestly, we are not looking for a conflict with China. We can compete, but at the same time we see it as a growing challenge,” Singh said during a regular briefing.

