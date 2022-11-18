MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States failed to win Russia’s allies over to its side during the G20 summit and was defeated in the new Cold War, Berjan Tutar, columnist and director of foreign news at the Turkish newspaper Sabah, expressed this opinion in his article.

“The United States, doomed to the collapse of their hegemony, is no longer able to control the situation, no matter what they do. The project of a new cold war, launched against Russia and China after the fight against terrorism, also quickly failed. As could be seen, among other things, at the summit G20 on the Indonesian island of Bali, America had to give up all its claims,” ​​the author writes.

Yesterday, 05:46 The voice of the “Seven” ceased to dominate the G20, said the Sherpa of Russia

According to him, the countries of the Global South, such as Argentina, Brazil , China, Indonesia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, rejected all demands imposed by the Global North “led by the Anglo-Saxons.”

The United States, according to Tutar, is “tragically” experiencing the fact that its project to isolate Russia has failed. At the same time, the three-hour meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in his opinion, can be regarded in some sense as “the Anglo-Saxons throwing a towel into the ring in front of the Russian-Chinese bloc.”

By announcing that Washington would not question the “one China” policy and other “red lines” of Beijing, primarily Taiwan, Biden was forced to accept the Chinese leader’s demands that NATO, the EU and the US should conduct a comprehensive dialogue with Moscow , emphasizes the author.

“We can only feel sorry for Vladimir Zelensky, who, at the instigation of the United States, threw his country and people into the fire. Even the fact that his provocation with missiles in Poland was revealed by Biden himself and NATO marks a new milestone,” the columnist sums up.

The G20 summit was held in Bali on November 15-16. The Russian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He took part in two meetings dedicated to food and energy security, as well as health issues. In addition, the minister held meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and briefly spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the final declaration of the summit a victory for common sense and a compromise, Moscow will continue to work on this site.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>