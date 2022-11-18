Pentagon: US does not change the balance of power in Poland after the missile incident

WASHINGTON, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States has no plans at this stage to change the deployment of its military forces in Poland after the missile incident in that country, said Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

“As far as you know, the Minister of Defense spoke with his Polish counterpart this week. He also made it clear yesterday after the meeting of the contact group on assistance to Ukraine that we have offered Poland our support in conducting this investigation. As for the alignment of forces and the like, then there have been no changes regarding Poland,” Singh said during the briefing.

