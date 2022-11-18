World

Pentagon: US does not change the balance of power in Poland after the missile incident

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States has no plans at this stage to change the deployment of its military forces in Poland after the missile incident in that country, said Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.
“As far as you know, the Minister of Defense spoke with his Polish counterpart this week. He also made it clear yesterday after the meeting of the contact group on assistance to Ukraine that we have offered Poland our support in conducting this investigation. As for the alignment of forces and the like, then there have been no changes regarding Poland,” Singh said during the briefing.
Yesterday, 19:10In the world

Duda called the state of emergency in Poland a “huge stress” for Ukraine

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two rockets fell on the territory of Poland – two people were killed. Initially, there were speculations about Russian missiles. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda later said that he had no evidence that the fallen missile was Russian, and that it was “highly likely” that it belonged to Ukrainian air defense. NATO voiced similar data. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that day. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on the “missile incident,” expressed confidence that an impartial investigation and publication of its results would expose the “provocation.”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Turkey reveals how the US failed at the G20 summit

9 mins ago

The media found out what unknown ships could do near the Nord Stream

49 mins ago

Republicans demanded a report on the financial ties of the Democrats and Ukraine

1 hour ago

China harshly characterized NATO in one word

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.