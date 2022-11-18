The media found out what unknown ships could do near the Nord Stream

MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. Two unknown vessels with transponders turned off, seen before the sabotage near the Nord Stream gas pipeline, could be engaged in reconnaissance, writes the German edition Die Welt.

The newspaper cites the opinion of Otto Tabuns, director of the Baltic Security Fund, suggesting that the ships were tasked with making sure that there were no civilian or military vessels nearby, “the presence of which would facilitate the search for the perpetrators or avoid civilian casualties.” The expert also noted that damage to the gas pipeline could have been caused by a submarine.

November 16, 12:54 The Kremlin is surprised by the silence in the investigation of the emergency at Nord Stream

Göran Svistek, a researcher at the Berlin Foundation for Science and Politics, said in turn that “anyone who deliberately disables transponders is trying to hide illegal activity.”

Earlier, Wired, citing the analytical company SpaceKnow, reported that, in the days before the terrorist attack on Nord Stream, two unidentified ships with disabled sensors passed in the area near them. The recorded length of these vessels was 95-130 meters. According to analysts, they passed within a few kilometers of pipeline leaks.

The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

On October 31, President Vladimir Putin announced that Gazprom was allowed to examine the site of the Nord Stream explosion, the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the survey. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline was an obvious terrorist attack.