WASHINGTON, November 18 – RIA Novosti. A group of Republican congressmen sent a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken demanding an audit of aid allocated to Kyiv, a copy of the document is at the disposal of RIA Novosti.

“We have learned that billions of taxpayer dollars sent to Ukraine to help fight the war could potentially be invested in the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which subsequently made huge donations to US Democrats during the 2022 midterm elections,” the letter reads.

The document states that in March, the Ukrainian government, in partnership with the FTX crypto exchange, launched a website to collect donations. It comes just days after President Joe Biden pledged billions of dollars in aid to Kyiv.

Republicans fear that Ukraine could invest some of the allocated funds in FTX and use them to help the Democratic Party win a majority in Congress.

November 4, 10:06 Congresswoman warns Republicans won’t give Ukraine a cent

Lawmakers demanded that Blinken report whether the State Department is investigating possible investments in the crypto exchange.

The letter was signed by lawmakers Troy Nels, Louis Gomert, Mary Miller and Byron Donalds, among others.

Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives in last week’s midterm elections. The Democrats kept the Senate under their control. Members of the Republican Party have repeatedly criticized Biden’s policy of financial support for Kyiv, threatening to tighten control over it if he wins the elections.

Yesterday, 18:59 Republicans to investigate Biden

In the spring, Congress allocated about $40 billion to the US presidential administration for military and economic assistance to Ukraine. In October, Biden signed into law funding for the US government through mid-December, including an additional $12.4 billion for this purpose.

Against the background of the Russian military operation, the United States and its allies continue to send weapons to Ukraine. Biden signed the Lend-Lease Act. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the supply of Western military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and that vehicles with Western weapons become a legitimate target for the Russian army.