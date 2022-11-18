China harshly characterized NATO in one word

MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States has turned NATO into a “mindless zombie,” China Daily writes.

As a remnant of the Cold War, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should be buried long ago. However, the administration of US President Joe Biden has succeeded in necromancy, the author of the material notes.

The White House has turned a supposedly brain-dead alliance into a bloodthirsty zombie that, while still brainless, is easily manipulated when shown a virtual reality where the Cold War never ended.

The publication also says NATO’s eastward expansion has fueled the conflict in Ukraine because the alliance has completely ignored Russia’s legitimate security concerns, systematically driving the country into a corner.

In addition, the publication noted that now the “zombies” have a new goal: the members of the alliance, dissatisfied with the chaos that they created in Europe, turned their eyes to Southeast Asia.

“Necromancer” and “zombies” – the US and NATO – provoke world chaos and conflicts under false slogans, sums up China Daily.

Russia has repeatedly noted that the North Atlantic Alliance is aimed at political confrontation, but its further expansion will not bring greater security to Europe.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the NATO multinational grouping near the country’s borders with the participation of troops from non-regional members of the alliance has grown 2.5 times since February, exceeding 30 thousand people, and may increase further. Also, according to him, the alliance is moving from containing Russia through forward basing to creating a full-scale system of collective defense around the country’s perimeter.