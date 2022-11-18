World
Japan says North Korea may launch ballistic missile
TOKYO, November 18 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has conducted another launch of what is believed to be a ballistic missile, Japan’s maritime security said.
“According to the Ministry of Defense of Japan, North Korea could have launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile. Air and sea vessels are requested to follow the information and in the event of a fall of fragments, without approaching them, report to the maritime security service,” the message says. .
Since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted more than 30 missile launches. A significant part of them have occurred since September 25, including the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4,500 kilometers for the DPRK, and flying at a height of 1,000 kilometers.
The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.
