Japan says North Korea may launch ballistic missile

TOKYO, November 18 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has conducted another launch of what is believed to be a ballistic missile, Japan’s maritime security said.
“According to the Ministry of Defense of Japan, North Korea could have launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile. Air and sea vessels are requested to follow the information and in the event of a fall of fragments, without approaching them, report to the maritime security service,” the message says. .
Since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted more than 30 missile launches. A significant part of them have occurred since September 25, including the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4,500 kilometers for the DPRK, and flying at a height of 1,000 kilometers.
The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.
North Korean missile launches will lead to increased deterrence, South Korean Foreign Ministry says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

