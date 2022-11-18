Media: North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile

“Increasing monitoring and vigilance, our military maintains full alert in close cooperation with the United States,” the committee said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that a ballistic missile fired by North Korea had probably already landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido.

On Thursday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song-hee said North Korea’s military responses will be in direct proportion to increased extended containment by the US and South Korea, and allied actions only make the situation on the Korean Peninsula even more unstable. She noted that the repeated large-scale and aggressive military exercises conducted by the US and its allies in the region not only failed to deter the DPRK, but also caused an even greater security crisis, and would push the Korean Peninsula into an even more unpredictable situation. Following her announcement, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

Pyongyang’s last alleged ICBM launch took place on November 3, when North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, one long-range and two short-range. According to the Yonhap news agency, the South Korean army believes that the long-range ballistic missile of the DPRK could be another unsuccessful launch of the Hwaseong-17 liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The rocket flew about 760 kilometers with a maximum altitude of about 1920 kilometers at a speed of about Mach 15.

The DPRK later said that on November 3, at the request of the Academy of Defense Sciences, an “important test launch of a ballistic missile was conducted to test the reliability of the warhead with a special function that paralyzes the enemy’s operational command system.