Media: US urged Europe to be careful about the missile incident in Poland

WASHINGTON, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States has been in intensive contact with European allies and Volodymyr Zelensky’s entourage in recent days, encouraging them to be more careful in commenting on the missile incident in Poland, the Politico newspaper writes, citing anonymous American and European sources.

According to the publication, over the past two days, during telephone conversations, senior US government officials also demanded that their NATO allies “refrain from making categorical statements” until the completion of an official investigation into the incident.

Different points of view regarding the incident are one of the first serious differences that are observed in the rhetoric of official Washington and Kyiv, the newspaper notes. As follows from the publication, in US government circles they tend to underestimate the significance of what is happening, but the predicted slowdown in hostilities in Ukraine in the winter is fraught with the fact that the conflict “will continue all winter”, and there will be even more disagreements between the US and Ukraine.

As Heather Conley, a former State Department official who specialized in European affairs, noted in this regard, the missile fall in Poland was a “really important test” for the United States, its NATO allies and Ukraine.

On the evening of November 15, rockets fell on the territory of Poland, near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw stated that it was about Russian missiles and demanded that the NATO Council be convened. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda acknowledged that the missiles most likely belonged to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said at the end of an emergency meeting of G7 leaders that preliminary data do not confirm that Russian troops launched the fallen rocket. The Pentagon reported that they intend to operate not with conjectures, but with facts, for which there are enough opportunities to clarify.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had no doubts that Kyiv was not involved in the incident in Poland. However, already on Thursday, he said he was not 100 percent sure what had happened.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stressed that the military did not strike any targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, and all Warsaw’s statements about Moscow’s involvement are a provocation. The agency also indicated that, according to the conclusions of experts, the published photos from the scene show fragments of a Ukrainian missile for the S-300 complex.