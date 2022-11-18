World

Media: Twitter closes its offices until Monday

MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. Twitter is closing its offices until Monday, Business Insider reports.
According to him, the order to close offices takes effect immediately, employees are ordered to leave the buildings, their passes are suspended.
The publication, citing the editor of the specialized portal Platformer, reports that the reason for the “lockout” was the fears of the new owner of the company, Elon Musk, about possible internal sabotage.
A day ago, the deadline for the ultimatum that Musk put forward expired: stay with the company or receive a three-month severance pay. At the same time, the remaining staff will work “long hours and with high intensity.” The New York Times announced the layoff of “hundreds of employees.”
Media: hundreds of Twitter employees quit after an ultimatum from Musk

