Ukrainian refugee in the US argued about the Nazis and got a broken nose

MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. In the United States, a Ukrainian refugee was beaten after he demanded not to call his compatriots Nazis, according to the Salem Reporter portal.

The incident occurred in the city of Keyser (Oregon) in May, but the victim reported to the police only in early November. According to law enforcement officers, the refugee and his wife arrived in the United States in April, they settled in the house of his wife’s uncle. On May 15, several people came to visit them, including Boris Miroshnichenko, a 41-year-old resident of the city of Salem, whom the native of Ukraine had never met before.

Yesterday, 03:37 Refusal to give the washing machine to the Ukrainians caused a scandal in Poland

After dinner, Miroshnichenko, who had drunk, allegedly called the Ukrainians Nazis, accompanying the statements addressed to them with a “homophobic insult.” After that, the victim asked him to “stop calling names”, while the wife’s uncle, the owner of the house, demanded to sort it out on the street, since the children were sleeping in the cottage.

As the victim told the police, a relative of his wife suggested that he go with Miroshnichenko to the barn in order to “settle their differences” there. The Ukrainian agreed, hoping for reconciliation, however, going inside, he heard his uncle locking the door, after which he realized that the conversation “won’t be peaceful.”

Once in the shed, Miroshnichenko hit the refugee in the face, after which he fell to the floor, then the offender sat on his chest and continued to strike. According to the victim, he received more than ten blows, after which someone picked him up and carried him home to bed.

The victim’s wife said she had to “shout” at a relative to get inside. She managed to stop Miroshnichenko only by “shining her mobile phone” into his eyes.

In the hospital, where the man went after the incident, doctors diagnosed him with a fracture of the eye socket and nose, he stopped seeing with one eye, and the facial nerve was also damaged. According to the victim, his wife’s uncle threatened to accuse him of the fight if he went to the police, which could result in deportation for the Ukrainian. The relative explained his position with a 20-year friendship with Miroshnichenko. However, the latter paid the medical bills for the refugee’s treatment.

In the police, where the victim turned in early November, he was offered to record his telephone conversation with Miroshnichenko, during which he admitted responsibility for the injuries, which, obviously, served as evidence in the case. As a result, the Marion County Court, having charged Miroshnichenko with assault and bodily harm to a Ukrainian “because of his national origin”, released him on bail of $50,000.