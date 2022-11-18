Twitter users in the US are complaining about disruptions to the social network

WASHINGTON, November 18 – RIA Novosti. US Twitter users are reporting outages to the social network, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages and outages of popular online resources.

Failures in work began at about 2.42 Moscow time. The largest number of users complain about problems with the web version of the social network (46%), 44% – about failures in the Twitter application, 10% – about connecting to the server.

03:49 Media: hundreds of Twitter employees quit after an ultimatum from Musk