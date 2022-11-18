World
Japanese Prime Minister spoke about the likely site of the fall of a rocket fired by the DPRK
TOKYO, November 18 – RIA Novosti. A ballistic missile fired by North Korea has likely already landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
“A ballistic missile fired by North Korea appears to have landed within our exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido. I have instructed the Secretary General of the Government of Japan to convene a meeting of the National Security Council. We have made a strong protest to North Korea. North Korea repeats with an unprecedented hitherto intensity of their provocations. We reiterate that this is categorically unacceptable. By this time, there is no information about damage to aircraft and ships. Otherwise, the analysis of information continues,” the Prime Minister said at a briefing in Bangkok, the broadcast was introduced by NHK.
Since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted 34 missile launches. Almost half of them, 15, have been since September 25, including the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4.5 thousand kilometers for the DPRK, the flight altitude was 1000 kilometers.
The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.
04:52
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
