Japanese Prime Minister spoke about the likely site of the fall of a rocket fired by the DPRK

“A ballistic missile fired by North Korea appears to have landed within our exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido. I have instructed the Secretary General of the Government of Japan to convene a meeting of the National Security Council. We have made a strong protest to North Korea. North Korea repeats with an unprecedented hitherto intensity of their provocations. We reiterate that this is categorically unacceptable. By this time, there is no information about damage to aircraft and ships. Otherwise, the analysis of information continues,” the Prime Minister said at a briefing in Bangkok, the broadcast was introduced by NHK.