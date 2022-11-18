The Cabinet of Japan reported how long the rocket fired by the DPRK flew

TOKYO, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The ballistic missile fired by North Korea likely flew 1,000 kilometers, flew at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers, and the missile was believed to have flown in a cantilevered trajectory, Japanese government secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

Earlier, the South Korean military agency Yonhap reported that the DPRK fired in an eastward direction, presumably, an intercontinental ballistic missile, citing the South Korean military agency.

06:48 Japan says North Korean missile could reach US

“North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at 10.14 (4.14 Moscow time) in an easterly direction. At 11.23 (5.23 Moscow time) it fell 200 kilometers from the island of Oshima near Hokaido within our exclusive economic zone. The missile flew a distance of about 1000 kilometers, the flight altitude – about 6,000 kilometers,” Matsuno said.

He also stated that the missile was flying in a cantilevered trajectory. Such a trajectory means a more vertical launch of the rocket, which reduces the flight distance.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that a strong protest had been made against North Korea. By this time, there is no information on damage to aircraft and ships. The rest of the analysis continues.

Since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted 34 missile launches. Almost half of them, 15, have occurred since September 25, including the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4.5 thousand kilometers for the DPRK, the flight altitude was 1000 kilometers.

The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.