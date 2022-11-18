World

The Cabinet of Japan reported how long the rocket fired by the DPRK flew

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






TOKYO, November 18 – RIA Novosti. The ballistic missile fired by North Korea likely flew 1,000 kilometers, flew at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers, and the missile was believed to have flown in a cantilevered trajectory, Japanese government secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.
Earlier, the South Korean military agency Yonhap reported that the DPRK fired in an eastward direction, presumably, an intercontinental ballistic missile, citing the South Korean military agency.
06:48

Japan says North Korean missile could reach US

“North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at 10.14 (4.14 Moscow time) in an easterly direction. At 11.23 (5.23 Moscow time) it fell 200 kilometers from the island of Oshima near Hokaido within our exclusive economic zone. The missile flew a distance of about 1000 kilometers, the flight altitude – about 6,000 kilometers,” Matsuno said.
He also stated that the missile was flying in a cantilevered trajectory. Such a trajectory means a more vertical launch of the rocket, which reduces the flight distance.
Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that a strong protest had been made against North Korea. By this time, there is no information on damage to aircraft and ships. The rest of the analysis continues.
Since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted 34 missile launches. Almost half of them, 15, have occurred since September 25, including the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4.5 thousand kilometers for the DPRK, the flight altitude was 1000 kilometers.
The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.
05:57

Japanese Prime Minister spoke about the likely site of the fall of a rocket fired by the DPRK

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Media: US urged Europe to be careful about the missile incident in Poland

2 mins ago

Media: Twitter closes its offices until Monday

18 mins ago

Ukrainian refugee in the US argued about the Nazis and got a broken nose

36 mins ago

Twitter users in the US are complaining about disruptions to the social network

55 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.