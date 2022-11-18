Japan says North Korean missile could reach US

TOKYO, November 18 – RIA Novosti. An intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea could fly 15,000 kilometers and reach US territory when launched along a conventional trajectory, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at a press conference on Friday.

“We are still analyzing the details, but we believe that the flight lasted 69 minutes. If we calculate based on the trajectory of an intercontinental ballistic missile launched by the DPRK today, then the flight range could exceed 15 thousand kilometers, in this case (this flight range) includes the territory of the United States” the minister said.

The missile’s flight range was 1,000 kilometers and its flight altitude was 6,000 kilometers, Japanese government secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier. He also stated that the missile was flying in a cantilevered trajectory. Such a trajectory means a more vertical launch of the rocket, which reduces the flight distance.

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at 10:14 (4:14 Moscow time) in an easterly direction. At 11:23 (5:23 Moscow time) it fell 200 kilometers from the island of Oshima near Hokaido within the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that a strong protest had been made against North Korea. By this time, there is no information on damage to aircraft and ships.

Since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted 34 missile launches. Almost half of them – 15 – fell on the period from September 25, including the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4.5 thousand kilometers for the DPRK, the flight altitude was 1000 kilometers.

The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.