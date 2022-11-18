Revealed the main fear of Zelensky because of the emergency with a rocket in Poland

MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the missile incident in Poland out of fear of losing the support of the West, Jorgen Medom Staun, teacher at the Danish Military Academy, expressed this opinion in an interview with TV2.

As the expert noted, Zelensky “put global trust at stake” with his statements. “Perhaps in the future, the statements of the Ukrainian president should be approached more carefully – at least until the facts are established. I believe that this time the West did everything right,” Stone said.

According to him, the Ukrainian leadership is worried that the West may curtail its support and deprive Kyiv of assistance, while playing the “weak card” with accusations against Russia forced Zelensky precisely “the fear of losing political and material support” of Western countries.

“Therefore, Zelensky stands his ground. In the end, he is trying not to set in motion a story that could deprive Ukraine of the support of the West, even if it is an unfortunate accident,” the expert said. At the same time, Stone has no doubt that “sooner or later the West will sort out Zelensky’s statements.”

On the evening of November 15, rockets fell on the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw stated that it was a Russian missile and demanded that the NATO Council be convened. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda acknowledged that the missiles most likely belonged to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said at the end of an emergency meeting of G7 leaders that preliminary data do not confirm that Russian troops launched the fallen rocket. Zelensky said on Wednesday that he had no doubt that Kyiv was not involved in the incident in Poland. However, in response to his statement, Biden noted that Zelensky’s statement cannot serve as evidence of Ukraine’s non-involvement in the state of emergency . Already on Thursday, Zelensky said he was not 100% sure what had happened.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stressed that the military did not strike any targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, and all Warsaw’s statements about Moscow’s involvement are a provocation. The agency also indicated that, according to the conclusions of experts, the published photos from the scene show fragments of a Ukrainian missile for the S-300 complex.

