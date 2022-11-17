Russian Foreign Ministry summons Polish ambassador for erroneous accusations | News

Report This Content

The Russian government summoned the Polish ambassador in Moscow on Wednesday in relation to the accusations about the fall of at least one missile in Polish territory, which Warsaw attributed to the Russian army, reported the spokeswoman for the ministry, María Zarajova.

NATO confirms that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

Earlier, the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting “absolutely hysterical” to Tuesday’s incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland.

The Government of Poland together with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday ruled out Russia’s responsibility in this incident, which generated numerous reactions on Tuesday.

⚡️ @mod_russia: The statements about the alleged fall of “Russian” missiles near the town of Przewodów are a deliberate provocation to aggravate the situation.

❗ Russia did NOT launch any attacks against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border. pic.twitter.com/J5jpYTuY7T

– Foreign Ministry of Russia ���� (@mae_rusia)

November 16, 2022

As a result of this episode, the Russian authorities called the Polish ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow to give explanations about the accusations that were initially made from Warsaw.

In response to the question of whether the ministry summoned Krajewski for the missile crash, the spokeswoman said “yes.”

Previously, the foreign ministry spokeswoman wondered if Warsaw does not want to apologize to Russia for the unfounded accusation when everything indicates that the missile was Ukrainian.

“We are sure that an impartial investigation and the publication of its results will be able to unmask this provocation,” said a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This Tuesday, the tension in the conflict in Ukraine rose dramatically, after Poland formally accused Russia of the missiles that killed two people on its territory, but 24 hours later reversed the claims.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish ambassador, Krzysztof Krajewski, on Wednesday due to accusations that it was the Russian Army that launched the anti-aircraft missile on Tuesday that killed two people on Polish territory. Photo courtesy. #VIVOplay pic.twitter.com/r2X4z2T69d

— VIVOplay (@vivoplaynet)

November 16, 2022

Also in Warsaw, the Russian diplomatic representative in Warsaw, Sergei Andreev, was summoned, in which, according to the ambassador himself, it was stated that the projectile was Russian-made and “immediate explanations” were demanded.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ruled out that Russia was attacking Poland and announced that the missile that fell in that country and killed two people came from Ukraine’s air defense.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



