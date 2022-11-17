Unicef ​​launches campaign to protect children from climate change | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) presented this Wednesday a campaign that seeks to protect children and young people from the effects of climate change, helping countries to improve disaster risk prevention. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Unicef: more than 27 million children at risk from floods

The initiative, called “Today and tomorrow”, aims to combine the financing of climate resilience programs and disaster risk prevention, focused on this group of the population as it is one of the most affected by meteorological phenomena.

“The blended financing platform is designed to help countries address the current and growing impacts of the climate crisis while preparing for future emergencies and responding quickly when they occur,” UNICEF said.

bangladesh

Comoros

Haiti

Fiji

Madagascar

Mozambique

Solomon Islands

Vanuatu

These cyclone-prone countries are set to benefit from a new UNICEF-led initiative to help build climate resilience and disaster preparedness. Learn more. ��

— UNICEF (@UNICEF)

November 16, 2022

Unicef’s Executive Director of Alliances, Karin Hulshof, emphasized that more climate disasters are occurring in the world, which is common knowledge, but what cannot be determined is when or where they will happen.

“The risks of climate change are no longer hypothetical. They are here and even as we work to build the resilience of communities in the face of climate disasters, we have to be much better at preventing risks to our children,” she said.

The pilot phase of the program should last approximately three years and they hope to be able to support some 15 million children, youth and women, concentrating on eight countries that are prone to cyclones, being Bangladesh, Comoros, Haiti, Fiji, Madagascar, Mozambique, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

To achieve this part of the initiative, Unicef ​​requires 30 million dollars and urged private and public partners to join the initiative, helping to close the humanitarian funding gap to protect children and youth from disasters.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report