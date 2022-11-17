UN: conflicts in the Sahel may worsen in the face of the climate crisis | News

The special coordinator of the United Nations Organization (UN) for Development in the Sahel, Abdoulaye Mar Dieye, together with the Agency for Refugees (Acnur), warned this Wednesday that conflicts and displacements in the Sahel region may increase. if immediate measures are not taken against the effects of climate change.

In the report entitled “Moving from reaction to action: Anticipating vulnerability hotspots in the Sahel”, they warned that the climate emergency will cause devastating floods, extensive droughts and heat waves that will limit access to water, food and will aggravate conflicts.

When analyzing the situation of countries such as Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, the Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal, the text indicates that these territories depend on agriculture and grazing, which is why they are more vulnerable to weather effects.

“In the Sahel, the climate crisis is being combined with growing instability and a low level of investment in development,” said the official, stressing that the region may not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

��If urgent investment is not made in climate mitigation and adaptation, the countries of the Sahel risk plunging into decades of conflict and displacement.

They estimate that, in the long term, maize, millet and sorghum crops will decrease due to climate action, which will affect the reduction of the resilience capacities of local populations, and will reach emergency levels in some territories.

The UN reports that armed conflicts have an impact on the rise of extreme weather conditions in North Africa, also affecting food security.

“Only by investing heavily in collective climate mitigation and adaptation measures can current and future humanitarian consequences be alleviated,” said UNHCR Special Adviser for Climate Action Andrew Harper.

The document recognizes that the Sahel has a young population, natural resources, potential for renewable and solar energy, in addition to being geographically located on one of the largest aquifers on the African continent.

“If immediate and strong climate adaptation and mitigation actions are taken in support of the countries and communities of the Sahel, and collaboration between the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors is prioritized, there is a real possibility of changing the trajectory of this region”, stressed the agency.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



