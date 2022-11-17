President of Syria holds meeting with Foreign Minister of Oman | News

Report This Content

The President of Syria, Bashar al Assad, received this Wednesday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, in Damascus (capital) to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the regional and international scenario and the fraternal relations that both nations maintain.

President Al Assad stressed the need to establish a sincere dialogue between members of the Arab community to help solve regional problems and challenges.

سلّم وزير العُماني بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي الرئيس الأسد خلال لقائه به اليوم من جلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين. pic.twitter.com/194PEhfo1u

—Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

November 16, 2022

In addition, he stressed, Oman is a country that is characterized by its principles, the balance of its policies, as well as the clarity and transparency of its positions.

For his part, the Omani diplomat ratified his country’s will to promote cooperation with Syria in different spheres, for the benefit of both peoples. He also handed the president a letter from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

The foreign minister affirmed that Syria is a key country in the region, for which reason he reiterated his willingness to maintain consultations and coordination with Damascus on the regional situation and issues of common interest.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



